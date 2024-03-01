X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

City Museum seeks photos of Tallinners' party tables for new exhibition

News
Tallinn City Museum is gathering photos of Tallinners' party tables.
Tallinn City Museum is gathering photos of Tallinners' party tables. Source: Tallinn City Museum
News

This May, the exhibition "Palume lauda!" is set to open at Tallinn City Museum. The museum is inviting Tallinners to send pictures of festively laid tables of years gone by, and the memories associated with them, for the exhibition.

The exhibition "Palume lauda!" is set to contain a series of festively laid tables adorned with tableware from the 1930s, 1980s and the modern day. In the exhibition, the museum is aiming to explore how the table-setting habits of Tallinners have changed over the last century.

Kristina Madisson-Laht, the exhibition's curator, explained on ETV show "Terevisioon," that the different decades featured in the exhibition are linked by the bridge of time.

"It's nice to look at old photos through a detective's eye. A more knowledgeable eye can pick out the crockery and the textiles," she said.

People are particularly interested in photos with people in them. "People have stories and memories and they bring the photos to life," said the Madisson-Laht.

Tallinn City Museum is inviting people to send their photos until April 22. For digital photos, people are asked to send images in the highest available quality. If the photo is accompanied by a story, memory, or tradition, the museum would also love people to share those too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:54

Language Inspectorate wants school support staff to speak A2-level Estonian

19:24

Herem: Palm retiring from active duty after smearing a 'major loss' for EDF

18:55

Estonia drops final extra restrictions on men's blood donations

18:33

City Museum seeks photos of Tallinners' party tables for new exhibition

17:56

Tartu-Riga train line not funded in state budget strategy

17:32

Warmer weather in Estonia gets maple sap flowing

16:56

Tartu song festival seeking grandparents' stories

16:31

Läänemets wants to make it easier to restrict public access to trials

16:26

Tartu's ice rink open until Sunday

16:24

Elering pinpoints EstLink 2 fault, repairs to continue until August

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.02

Estonia, Latvia's 2022 naturalization rates lowest in EU

29.02

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

29.02

EDF commander on Palm's active duty retirement: He felt he wasn't trusted

09:55

Statistics: Estonian economy contracted by 3 percent in 2023

08:44

UK daily: Reform Party's trailblazing Riigikogu member

29.02

Tallinn releases new guide to create sexual harrassment-free nightlife

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: