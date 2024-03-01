City Museum seeks photos of Tallinners' party tables for new exhibition

This May, the exhibition "Palume lauda!" is set to open at Tallinn City Museum. The museum is inviting Tallinners to send pictures of festively laid tables of years gone by, and the memories associated with them, for the exhibition.

The exhibition "Palume lauda!" is set to contain a series of festively laid tables adorned with tableware from the 1930s, 1980s and the modern day. In the exhibition, the museum is aiming to explore how the table-setting habits of Tallinners have changed over the last century.

Kristina Madisson-Laht, the exhibition's curator, explained on ETV show "Terevisioon," that the different decades featured in the exhibition are linked by the bridge of time.

"It's nice to look at old photos through a detective's eye. A more knowledgeable eye can pick out the crockery and the textiles," she said.

People are particularly interested in photos with people in them. "People have stories and memories and they bring the photos to life," said the Madisson-Laht.

Tallinn City Museum is inviting people to send their photos until April 22. For digital photos, people are asked to send images in the highest available quality. If the photo is accompanied by a story, memory, or tradition, the museum would also love people to share those too.

