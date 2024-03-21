Watch: Nordic Investment Bank discusses future in Tallinn

Mart Võrklaev
Mart Võrklaev Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Nordic Investment Banks' (NIB) governors will meet in Tallinn on Friday (March 22) to hold their annual shareholders meeting and to discuss the institution's impact and value. A briefing can be watched live online below at 12:30 p.m. on ERR News.

The governors will discuss how the bank can best assist its members when regional cooperation is gaining momentum. They will also decide on the dividend payment to the owner countries based on last year's results.

After the meeting, Chairman of the Council Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) and other representatives of the bank, will give an overview of the decisions. 

The media briefing will focus on NIB's impact and value-add in the Nordic-Baltic region in the current circumstances.

NIB is an international financial institution co-owned by the eight Nordic-Baltic countries, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Speakers:

Mart Võrklaev, chair of the board of governors, minister of finance of Estonia

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, member of the board of governors, minister of finance and economic affairs of Iceland

André Küüsvek, president and CEO, NIB

Moderator: Jukka Ahonen, head of communications, NIB

Watch the discussion in English below.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

