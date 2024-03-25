Estonia's Council of Europe candidate passes first vote

Indrek Saar
Indrek Saar Source: Välisministeerium
Estonian ex-politician Indrek Saar, who is running to be the next secretary general of the Council of Europe, successfully passed the first round of voting on Monday.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe submitted Saar's application to the next round after a secret vote on Monday.

Belgian Didier Reynders the EU commissioner for legal affairs, and Alain Berset, a long-time member of the Swiss government, also made it through, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The suitability of the candidates will next be discussed in April, and the final vote will take place at the end of June.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Saar's advancement is a great recognition for Estonia as it proves a strong candidate has been put forward.

"Indrek Saar's years of experience as a member of the Estonian delegation to PACE provides him with a clear insight into the challenges the organization is facing," Tsahkna said.

If he were to become secretary general, the minister said, Saar would be make progress with several topics, the most important of which is supporting Ukraine.

"The register of war damages and bringing back deported Ukrainian children are important issues on the table at the Council of Europe and the next secretary general has a notable role in addressing them," he added.

Last week, Saar said his action plan covered topics such as support for Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and its corresponding legislation.

The secretary general manages the Council of Europe Secretariat, the preparation of the budget, and the implementation of its work program.

The new secretary general's mandate begins on September 18, 2024. The winning candidate will replace Croatia's Marija Pejčinović Burić.

Founded in 1949 and now having 46 members, the Council of Europe is an international organization aimed at promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law across Europe and beyond.

The organization is headquartered in Strasbourg, France.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

