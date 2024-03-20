Estonia's Council of Europe candidate introduces agenda ahead of first vote

Former SDE Chairman Indrek Saar, who is running for the new secretary general of the Council of Europe, presented his views to the organization's member states on Wednesday and answered questions before the first vote next week.

Saar told ERR the 46 member states discussed the role with the three candidates.

Each candidate introduced themselves, their work plan, and answered questions.

"And since Estonia was the first to put forward its candidate, Estonia started," Saar said.

The former chairman and minister of culture is running against Belgian Didier Reynders the EU commissioner for legal affairs, and Alain Berset, a long-time member of the Swiss government, who also held the position of Swiss federal president last year.

Saar said his action plan covered topics such as support for Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and its corresponding legislation.

After Wednesday's hearings, members have until Monday to choose a candidate before the first vote. A second round will take place in June.

The new secretary general's mandate begins on September 18, 2024. The winning candidate will replace Croatia's Marija Pejčinović Burić.

The Council of Europe is an international organization whose aim is to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe. It is based in Strasbourg, France.

--

