Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote

Indrek Saar on a recent installment of
Indrek Saar on a recent installment of "Esimene stuudio". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's candidate for the next secretary general of the Council of Europe Indrek Saar was not elected to lead the institution on Tuesday, losing in the second round of voting to Switzerland's Alain Berset.

Berset received 114 votes, Saar 85 and Belgium's Didier Reynders 46 votes.

Chairman of the Estonian delegation Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) said Saar ran a good campaign.

"Just for him to reach the final round was an achievement, such a narrow loss is actually a great tribute to him. I would like to thank all those who contributed to Indrek Saar's campaign, which will allow us to continue our work in the Council of Europe with greater visibility and impact," she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the campaign helped make Estonia more visible.

Tsahkna said Saar was a strong candidate, as proven by his 85 votes. "Unfortunately, these votes were not enough to be elected," said Tsahkna.

The minister added that, in elections like these, the candidate's competence and suitability for office is only one part of the equation

"In addition, broader political agreements between large political groups always play a role, as the electorate consisted of members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, i.e. members of parliaments from all EU member states," the foreign minister noted.

The council has 306 delegates with the right to vote, but only 241 voters were present on Tuesday.

The new term of office begins on September 18 and lasts for five years.

Sources told ERR last week Saar is the favorite.

Established in 1949 and currently uniting 46 countries, the Council of Europe is an international organization that aims to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe. It is based in Strasbourg, France.

