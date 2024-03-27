Defense forces to receive modern night vision equipment

EDF's new night vision devices.
Estonia's Defense Forces is updating its night vision equipment and 10,000 soldiers will be given new devices made by the Greek company Theon Sensors.

This will improve the combat ability of soldiers in three categories, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said. The new Theon Argus FS MK2s are lighter, more sensitive to light and have a better resolution.

This gives the user a tactical advantage and increases night fighting capability, the state agency said.

Theon Sensors beat 15 bidders to the contract.

The new devices will be used by the Defense League and Defense Forces.

Editor: Helen Wright

