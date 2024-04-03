Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Estonia

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on an official visit to Estonia Wednesday to meet with President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200).

Shmyhal will meet with Speaker Lauri Hussar first, before heading to Kadriorg for a meeting with President Alar Karis.

Karis: Ukraine has the right to attack military targets deeper in Russia

President Karis said via a press release after the meeting that he does not believe Ukraine should be limited in its ability to strike targets behind the Russian lines. Russia is not restricting itself in attacking Ukraine, the president remarked.

"Setting limitations of helping Ukraine to a certain point and not a step further would only help Russia plan new strikes of aggression," Karis added. "It is entirely legitimate in war for the Ukrainian military to destroy Russian infrastructure that is directly or more loosely tied to missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's civilian and energy sites," Karis said.

President Karis also reminded that the European Union, together with transatlantic allies, is economically and militarily stronger and more powerful than Russia, which initiated the war of aggression, and thus it is merely a matter of willingness whether the West can help Ukraine win.

"The issue now is dedication to the goal and finding the necessary means as quickly as possible so that we can assert ourselves in reality," President Karis emphasized. "Western countries can fill their own stockpiles with ammunition, weaponry and equipment, but if the Ukrainians lack everything in defensive battles, the domestic inventory is of no significance."

At their meeting, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal are set to discuss all-round support for Ukraine, including matters related to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Other topics include the use of frozen Russian assets, holding Russia accountable and sanctions. Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO will also be discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, Kallas said that we must continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically as well as politically. "We believe that Ukraine can win the war and that evil can be defeated," Kallas said, adding that in addition to military aid, it is time to start thinking about the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian premier will also give a speech to the staff and students of the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

"Visit of gratitude"

During a press conference with Kallas, Shmyhal said his first official visit to Estonia was primarily one of "gratitude" for supporting Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's was earlier this year.

"A visit of gratitude to your nation, to your people, to your country, and to your government," he said

Shmyhal said Estonia has given €540 million in defense aid to Ukraine, almost 1.4 percent of its GDP.

He said, currently, Ukraine needs air defense and munitions more than anything else. The prime minister also asked Estonia to help with the reconstruction of its destroyed energy infrastructure, which Russia has targeted in recent weeks.

Kallas said the "free world" needs to do more to support Ukraine: "We must act now, we have no time to waste."

She said Ukraine will become a member of both NATO and the European Union in the future. The prime minister said EU accession negotiations need to start as soon as possible.

"Estonia's support remains steadfast," she said.

You can watch the press conference in English below from 4.30 p.m.

This article was updated to add comments from Kaja Kallas and Denys Shmyhal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!