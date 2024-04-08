Environmental Board: Linnamäe Reservoir needs to be liquidated in the interests of salmon

Despite the government's decision two years ago to preserve the reservoir behind Linnamäe Hydroelectric Power Station, the Environmental Board believes that the dam must soon be removed for the benefit of salmonid fishes.

The first government of Kaja Kallas in spring 2022 decided to put to bed a longstanding dispute between environmental and heritage conservation circles. The government decreed that because there is an overwhelming public interest in preserving the Linnamäe Dam, the reservoir behind it must also survive. This requires issuing a new environmental permit to the dam's owner. It was also found that because the damming impacts local conditions for salmonids, their living conditions would need to be improved markedly in other parts of Estonia.

But Kaili Viilma, head of the Environmental Board's Use of Natural Resources Department, recalled that according to the government order, the final decision was to be made by the Environmental Board.

"The board weighed this matter very carefully, considering all environmental and heritage conservation arguments, and came to the conclusion that no such permit can be issued. A Natura exception must meet three conditions. In addition to the overwhelming public interest, there must be no alternatives to the activity for which an exemption is sought, which in this case is generating electricity. Finally, it must be possible to compensate for the damage done to Natura areas. But we do not have sufficient compensatory conditions elsewhere in Estonia," Viilma explained.

A forecast by the Estonian Marine Institute suggests 12,300 young salmonids could reach the sea from the Jägala River every year.

"No fewer than 20 percent of the Gulf of Finland's salmonid habitats are stuck behind that dam. That is the most important argument in our book," Viilma said.

The expert said that all Estonian rivers that have salmon were surveyed, and there is no chance to compensate for such extensive damage elsewhere. The only viable alternative could be to tear down the Narva River Reservoir.

"But we all know how realistic that prospect is," Viilma remarked

The Environmental Board could have its decision in a few months' time. Should it enter into force after possible challenges, the owner of the dam, OÜ Wooluvabrik, will need to lower the reservoir. Kaili Viilma said that the historical dam would not need to be destroyed as waters can be directed to pass underneath or around the structure.

But the dispute seems far from over. Reesi Sild, heritage conservation adviser for the Ministry of Culture, pointed to the government's 2022 decision and suggested the board should keep looking for alternatives.

The ministry is afraid that without the reservoir and electricity generation, the historical dam will not survive for long.

"Examples of dams that have fallen out of use are myriad. They start falling apart as their owners are no longer motivated to keep them in good condition," Sild said.

Complementing the dam with a museum or nature education center to help make money for the dam's conservation has been proposed.

"It is very important to have examples of this once widespread industrial heritage to show future generations. We do not just need museums, and we'd like to see them as functional objects," Sild noted.

