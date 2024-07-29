Environmental Board refuses Linnamäe damming permit

Jägala River rapids.
Jägala River rapids. Source: Environmental Board
The Environmental Board has decided to deny the issuance of a damming permit to the owner of the Linnamäe Dam. The decision was made because the negative impact of the dam on natural values cannot be compensated for elsewhere in Estonia.

The Linnamäe Dam is located in a Natura 2000 protected area, designated for the conservation and restoration of fish populations and flowing water bodies. However, a large portion of the formerly rapid-flowing river has been submerged under the dam reservoir, explained Leelo Kukk, deputy director general for living nature at the Environmental Board.

In addition to its natural value, the Linnamäe Dam, owned by OÜ Wooluvabrik, is also a nationally protected cultural monument.

The government has recognized the Linnamäe Dam as an object of significant public interest and has agreed to allow the damming to continue, provided that environmental damage is compensated for elsewhere.

"Following government guidelines, the Board has thoroughly searched for opportunities to protect rivers with similar value elsewhere in Estonia. After considering all alternatives, it has become clear that the environmental damage caused by the Linnamäe Dam cannot be offset elsewhere. Therefore, it is not possible for the Board to issue a damming permit," Kukk said.

The Environmental Board added that the only natural habitat with similar potential would be the Narva River. "However, we know that freeing the Narva River from damming is currently unrealistic."

The decision by the Environmental Board does not mandate the demolition of the dam but does mean lowering the reservoir and redirecting water flow past the dam. Releasing the river from the artificial barrier will restore a critical habitat for migratory fish and other aquatic life.

The Environmental Board's decision will take effect at the end of August unless challenged.

In the spring of 2022, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) government decided to end a long-standing dispute between environmental and heritage protection sectors. The government announced that, due to the significant public interest in preserving the Linnamäe Dam, the reservoir should also be maintained. A new environmental permit should be issued to the dam's owner, and since the damming affects the area's salmonid population, a Natura 2000 exception should be used to significantly improve salmonid habitats elsewhere.

The government's directive stated that the final decision should be made by the Environmental Board.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

