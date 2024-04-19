Electoral committee member: Voter coercion is unacceptable

No one should be required to indicate how they voted during the course of a secret ballot, head of the Chancellor of Justice's office Olari Koppel said Thursday.

Koppel, who is also a member of the National Electoral Committee (VVK) made his remarks in response to recent allegations that the new SDE-Reform-Isamaa-Eesti 200 coalition had its deputies mark their ballots, during last Sunday's vote which resulted in Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) becoming mayor.

Ballot papers at the third and final vote at Tallinn City Council were marked by party, with each party's deputies allocated a specific corner (ie. top right, bottom left etc.) of the box in which they had to place their vote.

Koppel said: "According to the statutes of the City of Tallinn, the election of mayor must be confidential. The purpose of the principle of confidentiality is to give voters the freedom to choose according to their conscience."

"A voter must not be directly or indirectly placed in a situation where their freedom is limited by the obligation to prove how they voted," Koppel told ERR.

"This means practices such as photographing a ballot paper cast and showing that photo to others are also reprehensible, as is the practice of filling in ballot papers following a pre-arranged pattern, or by using different colored pens. The confidentiality of voting is both a right and an obligation," Koppel stressed.

At the same time, Koppel conceded that he does not know if the VVK has received any related inquiry on the matter, meaning he is only expressing his personal opinion as a member of that committee.

In the first two voting rounds, Ossinovski failed to pick up enough votes to become mayor, but in the third round, which followed a recess, he was elected mayor, by a margin of two votes at the 79-seat chamber.

Center Party deputy Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart told ERR on Wednesday that the fairest option would be to hold another vote, but the Chancellor of Justice's assessment on this is awaited first.

Koppel said on Thursday, however, that to his knowledge, the Chancellor of Justice has not yet received any inquiry, complaint, or request on this matter, from the Center Party.

Madise has commented on ballot marking in the aftermath of the episode, however, condemning the practice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!