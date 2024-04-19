Baltics call on US House of Representatives to pass Ukraine aid package

Leaders of the Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian parliaments stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine in a joint statement to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, saying U.S. aid is "indispensable".

After months of delay, the U.S. House of Representatives appears poised to hold a vote on tens of billions of dollars in American military aid for Ukraine and Israel this weekend, the BBC reported on Friday.

Estonia's Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Latvia's Daiga Mierina and Lithuania's Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen thanked Johnson for his leadership and said they hoped Congress would "make the right decision" and approve the €60 million assistance package to Ukraine.

"Supporting Ukraine is an investment in our collective secure future. As you yourself put it, there are moments in time when we simply have to do the right thing, even if it is difficult," the statement says.

They also stressed that Europe is taking "historic steps" to strengthen its defense capabilities. In recent months, U.S. politicians have complained Europe is not doing enough to protect itself.

"But this inevitably takes time – time that Ukraine does not have. That is why U.S. aid is indispensable at this crucial juncture before Europe's ability to defend itself has come into its own and we do even more to help Ukraine," the politicians wrote.

Joint assistance has helped to stop the aggressor and liberate a large share of previously occupied territories of Ukraine, they added, but the Russia threat continues to be imminent. This is why they welcome the USA's convincing leadership and dedication to freedom and security in Europe.

The Baltic speakers highlighted their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"The axis of evil must be defeated, and all perpetrators brought to justice. This will serve as a significant deterrent to further conflicts and will return a sense of control and security to our peoples," they said.

--

