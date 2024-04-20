Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

The $61 billion Ukrainian military aid package passed by the U.S. Congress on Saturday after months of deliberation could lead to a turning point on the battlefield for Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said after the vote.

Tsahkna said the adoption of the aid package is important for several reasons. Firstly, it provides much-needed military assistance that Ukraine has been lacking for a long time and, secondly, it has an important symbolic value.

"By adopting the aid package, the United States proves that allied support for Ukraine – which fights for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region – is unwavering," he said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The minister noted that a victory for Ukraine also serves U.S. interests.

"Europe and the United States are united by our intertwined economies and military alliance. This means that a victory for Ukraine and lasting peace in Europe will ensure prosperity on the other side of the Atlantic as well," Tsahkna said.

In a situation where authoritarian states are increasingly bold and blatant, the minister said, cooperation between democracies is increasingly important: "The free world must keep united and align all its actions to preserve a rules-based world order where borders are not changed by force."

Tsahkna also highlighted that the decision will also have a direct impact on Estonia's security. "By helping Ukraine to victory, the security of the Baltic region will also stand on an even stronger footing," he said.

'Crucial and right decision'

President Alar Karis called the decision "long awaited good news from Washington."

"US House's approval of $61B Aid Bill for Ukraine, reflects bipartisan unity. Will be highly helpful on the battlefield in Ukraine," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said U.S. lawmakers made the "right decision".

"Crucial and right decision by the US House of Representatives to send Ukraine urgent military aid. The best way to secure ourselves is to make sure we help Ukraine to win its fight for freedom," she wrote on social media.

Kallas also hoped other allies would follow the U.S.' example.

"Hope this vote encourages all allies to look through their warehouses and do more," she said.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said Congress is sending a "strong signal" to Russia that the "game is not over."

Nearly $61 billion for Ukraine

After months of delay, the Ukraine aid passed the House of Representatives by a comfortable margin, 311 to 112, the BBC reported.

The package provides $60.8 billion of assistance to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Approximately $23 billion will be used to replenish U.S. weapons, stockpiles and facilities, and more than $11 billion will fund current U.S. military operations in the region, CNN reported.

Additionally, almost $14 billion will help Ukraine buy advanced weapons systems and other defense equipment.

It includes two things Ukraine says it needs urgently — a resupply of artillery rounds and air defense missiles, NPR reported.

This article was updated to add comments from Alar Karis, Kaja Kallas, Marko Mihkelson, and context about the contents of the aid package.

