Tsahkna: We agreed on 'across the board' percentage cut

The Foreign Minister and leader of the Eesti 200 party said that at the coalition council meeting the coalition parties agreed on a percentage cut for all ministries and state institutions. He also said that he was no longer against sending the stability program document to Europe.

"This stability program is a kind of forecasting tool. But what interests me most is what we are actually doing with the state budget. This year we're more in the red than we forecast. And most importantly, what we are going to do in the coming years," Tsahkna told ERR.

"And we agreed, and our very clear position is that there should be a percentage cut across the board for all ministries, foundations, state enterprises," Tsahkna said.

"And on the other hand, we also have to look at the revenue side," he said, adding that there is no agreement yet on the details.

"If it's required by law that we have to submit some paperwork, that doesn't change the substance of the matter for me," Tsahkna said.

"We have to realize that this situation requires very brutal cuts. We simply cannot do otherwise," he added.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said there would also be an alternative to over field cuts.

"Yes, we do have alternatives. It's still a combination of different measures," Kallas said. But she made it clear that cuts are the only option for 2025.

Kallas said an additional paragraph will be included in the program document to clarify that adjustments to the country's budgetary policy will occur in August.

Health Minister Riina Sikkut said the Social Democratic Party was no longer against the stability program either.

"We agree with what was stated in the Stability Program. We will also include a clarification that we will make the final decisions in government following the summer forecast," Sikkut said.

"There is a shared understanding within the administration that what was decided in the national budget strategy, by filling in those lines in that absolute number, which should add up to a billion, that we are still pressing forward," she added.

Tsahkna told Vikerraadio last Friday that Eesti 200 did not support the adoption of the stability program. Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) should offer a clear budget cut plan to the government, he said.

EU countries are required to submit annual stability and convergence programs (SCPs) to the European Commission and the Council of the European Union, outlining the government's policy choices. Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) presented the stability program to ministers at a government meeting on Thursday, but the Social Democrats did not support the finance minister's proposal to approve it.

--

