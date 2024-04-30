No confidence motion against Tallinn mayor fails

A motion of no confidence filed against the Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) by the opposition parties, Center and EKRE, failed on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine members voted in favor but at least 40 were needed for a majority.

Center and EKRE lodged the motion claiming that voting privacy rules had been broken at the third round of the Tallinn mayoral elections on April 14.

Opposition members said this calls into question the results and that residents could not have confidence in the mayor.

SDE, Reform, Isamaa and Eesti 200 formed a new coalition to govern the capital earlier this month. This is the first time in almost two decades that Center is not included in the coalition.

