Ratings: Eesti 200 support falls below electoral threshold again

Support for coalition party Eesti 200 has once again fallen below the electoral threshold, to 4.7 percent, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted on a weekly basis by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies ((MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) found that the three coalition parties combined: The Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200, had 37.7 percent support, compared with 56.5 percent for the combined rating for the three opposition parties: Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party.

By party, as noted Eesti 200's rating was below the 5 percent threshold, which is the level required to win seats in any electoral district, under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

Conversely, Isamaa remains most-supported according to Norstat, polling at 27.7 percent in its latest survey, with Reform in second place at 18.9 percent.

EKRE polled at 17.8 percent, SDE at 14.1 percent and Center at 11 percent, according to Norstat.

Ratings have remained relatively stable for over a month now, and the above figures do not represent any significant change for any of the six Riigikogu parties.

June 9 sees European Parliament elections in Estonia, with the above parties running full lists of candidates, along with Parempoolsed and, most likely, the Green Party.

On the other hand, European elections tend to be more candidate-based, rather than party-based, compared with local and Riigikogu elections.

Estonia is treated as a single electoral district for the purposes of European elections, with seven MEP seats available (the total went up from six post-Brexit). Parties may run a maximum of nine candidates.

Norstat conducts its poll on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest results cover the period April 15 to May 13, where just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of Riigikogu voting age were quizzed.

The figure excludes voters without a party preference when calculating the relative support for the parties.

Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support, so for instance results for Isamaa as most-supported party come with a margin of error of +/-1.68, compared with +/-0.79 percent for Eesti 200.

Norstat says it weights its survey sample following various socio-economic indicators.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!