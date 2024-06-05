Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

While the ratings of Isamaa and the Reform Party have remained stable in polls conducted by the social research institute and Norstat, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has fallen for the fifth week in a row.

According to the latest results, 27.3 percent support Isamaa, 18.9 percent support the Reform Party and 15 percent support the EKRE.

Support for Isamaa, the leading party, has remained between 27-28 percent since the beginning of April. Support for the Reform Party, in second place, has remained close to 19 percent for the last four weeks.

The biggest change in recent weeks has been in support for the third-place EKRE, which has fallen by 3.8 percentage points in five weeks.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) follows with 14.2 percent, the Center Party with 12 percent and Eesti 200 with 6.1 percent. Support for Eesti 200 has increased by 1.4 percentage points in the last three weeks.

Coalition parties are supported by 39.2 percent of respondents and opposition parties by 54.3 percent.

The party preferences of the population are surveyed weekly in cooperation with the Institute for Social Research and the research company Norstat Eesti AS.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from May 8 to June 1 and a total of 4,003 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

In addition to party preference, respondents are asked once a month for their opinion on the performance of the government and the prime minister. According to the latest results, 34 percent of respondents think the government is doing a very good or rather good job, and 60 percent think it is doing a rather bad or very bad job. Twenty-nine percent of respondents approve of, and 61 percent disapprove of, the way Kaja Kallas is doing her job as prime minister.

The maximum margin of error in a survey depends on the proportion of the largest group. In this poll, the largest group was Isamaa supporters; in this case, the margin of error is +/-1.68 percent. The margin of error is smaller for the ratings of other parties, for example, +/-0.9 percent for the Eesti 200.

Norstat conducted the surveys between 6.05 and 13.05, 13.05 and 20.05, 20.05 and 27.05, and 27.05 and 1.06. A total of 4003 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over responded. To ensure that the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys were conducted using a combination of telephone and online surveys, with the majority of respondents participating in the telephone survey. To ensure the representativeness of the results, the sample data were weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics.

