Lottemaa Theme Park celebrates 10th birthday

The Lottemaa Theme Park in Pärnu County celebrated its 10th birthday this week. "Vikerhommik" talked to three actors who have played different characters at the park over the years.

Actress Lisette Taube has played the role of Lotte for a long time, and she clearly remembers the first day she became the beloved dog girl. "The first train came, we faced the whole village, and then one child came with their grandmother and gifted me two boxes of homemade pastries," she said.

Kevin Pisartšik remembered one of the brighter memories of 2023 when a little girl, Linda, came to talk to him. "She came alone, without her parents, she was a smart girl, and we talked for a long time, and one moment the Lottemaa PA system said: 'Little Linda, your mother is looking for you'," he said and at one point, he realized that he was also talking to the Linda in question. Pisartšik returned the child to her mother, who was very upset. But her tears turned into a smile when she saw the pair coming across the playground.

Rasmus Järvesaar said Lottemaa is visited by the same families every summer. "The interesting thing about them is that one year you see a family come along where one of them is an older child and the other is a newborn, and then a few years later that newborn comes to you as a three-year-old with an older brother who already knows everything and is showing them the ropes," he told the show, saying he remembers such moments very well.

"It started with just 15 characters and two performances a day. Ten years later, we've grown to an environment with 30 characters, where we put on five shows a day, give exciting concerts, run workshops, a marathon, do science theater and much more. Compared to the first year, we have added several inventions and houses – Dr Ave's polyclinic, Leo's boathouse, Alex's power station are the most prominent. The adventure park has grown by half," said Lottemaa Theme Park marketing manager Kaire Lerg.

"Today's big news is the Lotte Surf School will have one- and three-day surf camps. The camp will take place at Lottemaa Beach, and you will learn plenty of exciting and necessary information about water safety, the environment, and weather. Of course, there will also be different games and learning rooms," Lerg explained.

Lottemaa is the biggest family theme park in the Baltics and has had around 700,000 visitors over the past decade. The park opens on June 8 and will remain open until August 30.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

