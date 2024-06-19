Gallery: President bestows higher military ranks on five senior officers

On Wednesday, ahead of Victory Day on Sunday, President Alar Karis awarded five senior officers new military ranks in a ceremony in Kadriorg.

On the proposal of the chief of the Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem, Karis gave the rank of major general to the head of the Estonian Military Academy Vahur Karus, the new EDF head Andrus Merilo, and the former head of the air force and Estonia's representative at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Rauno Sirk.

Viktor Kalnitski, head of the training department of the EDF's Joint Headquarters, received the rank of brigadier general, and Ivo Värk, head of the analysis and planning department of the Joint Headquarters, received the rank of commodore.

--

