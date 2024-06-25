Ministry still seeking €25,000 repayment from Eesti.life website

News
News

The Ministry of the Interior is initiating enforcement proceedings to reclaim approximately €25,000 from an integration website that was founded with state support but did not fulfill its requirements.

In December 2021, the interior and culture ministries signed an agreement with Ore Meedia OÜ to create the English-language news online environment Eesti.life, which was supposed to help immigrants better integrate into Estonian life.

The website was allocated €150,000 in EU funds and the company spent €101,251.

However, according to a final report on its activities released last year, the project was a disaster. It was not possible to determine the number of news stories published or how many readers the website had.

At the beginning of February this year, Ministry of the Interior Secretary General Tarmo Miilits wrote to Ore Media demanding the return of €25,000 to the state budget.

But, as of June 21, this has not happened. Instead, Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) signed a directive authorizing the legal advisor of the Ministry of the Interior to initiate enforcement proceedings to enforce the decision made in February.

Ore Meedia has previously said it disagrees with the ministry's assessment saying most of the stated goals were met. It said the conclusion of the contract was delayed, the ministry processed the interim report for too long, and did not transfer the interim payment in full. It also said the war in Ukraine had a negative impact on the project. The compay said it provided evidence that required meetings took place with the target group.

Seven people were associated with the portal, but the plan was to involve freelance authors as well. It was supposed to work on the principle of a news portal and create new content every day. However, the project was delayed, and as late as October 2022, the Ministry of Culture could not say whether the project would go ahead or be closed.

Previously, a representative of Ore Meedia told ERR that it was not money thrown away, because the site will remain up and all the stories written will remain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Julika Luts: Ukraine as an EU member a victory for Estonia

17:47

A-Gallery opens Eliza Hiiop's solo exhibition 'Sensory Spaces'

17:23

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

17:15

Estonian jewelers open joint exhibition in Portugal

16:58

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

16:55

Seto Folk and Dance Festival to be held in Värska

16:25

Põltsamaa exhibition highlights famous regional food and wine

16:06

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee closed for six weeks from June 30

15:33

No long queues on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

15:16

MP: Car tax will probably not take effect from January 1

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure Updated

24.06

Midsummer: 100 domestic violence reports, 90 people taken to drunk tank Updated

13:37

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

24.06

Gallery: Midsummer celebrated in Tallinn

09:16

Card payments soon possible without internet access

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's annual Victory Day parade returns to Narva

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

24.06

Economist: Wages will continue to grow faster than prices

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo