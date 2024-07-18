Tallinn names new city architect

Tallinn has completed its search for a new city architect and announced Andro Mänd had won the public competition on Thursday.

Mänd will start in his new role on August 1.

He has previously worked at architectural firms Kavakava, Salto and Hoov and has been vice-president and president of the Union of Estonian Architects. Mänd graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts in 2008.

Twenty-five people applied for the position that was reintroduced by the new coalition earlier this year.

Andro Mänd Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Madle Lippus (SDE) said there was strong competition, which is an important recognition for the capital.

"It's good to see that strong performers want to join us. In the final selection process, Andro Mänd's experience as an executive architect combined with a successful track record as an advocate for the space sector were key factors in his selection," she said.

Lippus said the task of the city architect is to coordinate the comprehensive development of the city.

"With the appointment of the city architect, we are fulfilling another important condition for the well-being of both residents and visitors to Tallinn – that, among other things, transport routes and services are conveniently designed with the principle of proximity in mind," said Lippus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!