Germany's Reeperbahn Festival to showcase Estonian music

News
Ajukaja and Mart Avi, Rita Ray, Manna and Night Tapes will perform at Reeperbahn Festival in September.
Ajukaja and Mart Avi, Rita Ray, Manna and Night Tapes will perform at Reeperbahn Festival in September. Source: Kollaaž
News

Estonian artists will perform at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany in September, one of Europe's largest and most influential annual music events.

This year's program includes a presentation evening of Estonian music curated by Music Estonia, Tallinn Music Week and Raadio 2.

This is the first event of its kind for Estonian music at the festival and is aimed at international music industry representatives and media.

On September 18, Night Tapes, Ajukaja & Mart Avi, Rita Ray, and Manna will perform at Hamburg nightclub Chikago.

There will also be networking events on September 19.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture.

As well as being a music festival, Reeperbahn is also an important music industry conference. It brings together representatives of leading music labels to discuss strategies and the latest trends.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

14:25

Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

13:59

Foreign ministry: 7 Estonians currently in Lebanon

13:55

Ida-Viru County businesses receive training to attract western tourists

13:54

Eneli Jefimova fails to make 200 meters finals in Paris

13:35

Reform MP: Economy no longer shrinking but budget should not be too optimistic

13:23

Kadriorg Park orangery to open in autumn

12:50

Germany's Reeperbahn Festival to showcase Estonian music

12:35

Euribor falls to 15-month low, impact on Estonian households only moderate

12:06

School stadiums open in summer has not led to surge in vandalism

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

30.07

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo