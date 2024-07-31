Germany's Reeperbahn Festival to showcase Estonian music

Estonian artists will perform at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany in September, one of Europe's largest and most influential annual music events.

This year's program includes a presentation evening of Estonian music curated by Music Estonia, Tallinn Music Week and Raadio 2.

This is the first event of its kind for Estonian music at the festival and is aimed at international music industry representatives and media.

On September 18, Night Tapes, Ajukaja & Mart Avi, Rita Ray, and Manna will perform at Hamburg nightclub Chikago.

There will also be networking events on September 19.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture.

As well as being a music festival, Reeperbahn is also an important music industry conference. It brings together representatives of leading music labels to discuss strategies and the latest trends.

