Plans to build a major Viking theme center in Saaremaa

Saaremaa is hoping to construct a Viking theme center by 2030.
Saaremaa is hoping to construct a Viking theme center by 2030. Source: ERR
The residents of Saaremaa have grand plans to build a 5,000-square-meter Viking center in Salme, the site where Viking ships were discovered in 2008 and 2010, altering the entire world's Viking history.

For years now, Vikings have been keeping a watchful eye over the village of Salme. Several times a year, various Viking events draw both large and small enthusiasts of Viking culture to the area. As mentioned, there is a possibility that a Viking center will be built in Salme in the coming years, reported "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

Annely Holm, the project manager for the Saaremaa Municipality Viking Center, hopes to open its doors in 2030.

"We believe that the story of Salme and these discoveries are the centerpiece, as it is historically significant. This find has altered Viking history, pushing the beginning of the Viking Age earlier. The center could also showcase Viking-era Saaremaa and the life of the islanders. The current plan is for the building to be about 5,000 square meters and to be a multifunctional facility," said Holm.

Doctor of archeology Marika Mägi noted that the Viking center would play an important role in narrating and displaying the stories of seafarers from this period. Since people came to Saaremaa from Scandinavia by sea, the islanders themselves also undertook longer voyages.

"Certain triangular-headed needles, believed to have been worn by both men and women, have been found in southern Scandinavia. These needles are known from many places, but those with specific leaf ornaments are from Saaremaa or western or northwestern Estonia, primarily from Saaremaa. Somehow, they made their way from there to Scandinavia," explained Mägi.

The Viking theme continues to captivate people of all ages and nationalities, partly because their clothing and tools were and still are very practical.

"Even the details of the clothing, if something seems uncomfortable, it's worth investigating. Usually, it turns out something was done incorrectly. When everything is made correctly with the right materials and techniques, the clothing and tools are very comfortable and excellent," said Viking enthusiast Edvards Puciriuss.

And undoubtedly, the mystery of the foreign Vikings found in Salme will continue to intrigue and fascinate.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

