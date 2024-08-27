Borrowing became more expensive for Estonian companies from July

The average interest rate on long-term loans granted to Estonian businesses in July was 6.67 percent, according to data from the Bank of Estonia. The rate was 6.17 percent in the previous month and 6.07 percent during the same period last year, indicating that loans have become more expensive for companies.

The average interest rate on term deposits for companies in July was 3.63 percent. The previous month, this figure stood at 3.53 percent, and in the same period last year, it was 3.29 percent.

The average interest rate on new mortgage loans with collateral (excluding contract modifications) for households in July was 5.14 percent, which is 0.13 percentage points lower than the previous month and 0.42 percentage points lower than the same period last year.

The average interest rate on car leases in July was 5.57 percent, a decrease of 0.06 percentage points from the previous month and 0.46 percentage points from the same time last year.

The average interest rate on term deposits in July was 3.55 percent. The previous month, the rate was 3.62 percent, and in the same period last year, it was 3.40 percent.

The volume of corporate deposits grew by 4.2 percent year-on-year, reaching €10.3 billion in July, including €3.3 billion in term deposits, up from €2 billion the previous year.

Household deposits amounted to €12.4 billion in July, an increase of €67 million from the previous month and €972 million from the same period last year. Notably, the volume of term deposits grew by 50.8 percent year-on-year.

In July, banks issued loans and leases to Estonian households at the highest levels in recent years.

The volume of housing loans issued in July was €220 million, €31 million more than the previous month and €73 million more than in the same period last year.

In the second quarter, banks issued 4,230 new mortgage loans, with an average loan sum at €127,563, which is nearly €3,300 more than in the same period last year. The average term of the issued housing loans was 26 years and seven months.

Cars were leased for €36 million in July, an increase of €4 million from the previous month and €10 million more than in the same period last year.

In July, banks issued €69 million worth of credit card loans.

The volume of long-term loans and leases granted to companies in July was €390 million, €99 million more than the previous month and €169 million more than the same period last year.

The volume of long-term loans and leases increased in most sectors in July. Compared to the same period last year, the volume grew most significantly in the real estate and construction sectors (by €73 million) and the infrastructure sector (by €69 million).

The total balance sheet volume of Estonian commercial banks was €42.8 billion in July, an increase of 0.5 percent or €213 million compared to the previous month. Compared to the same period last year, the volume grew by 8.5 percent or €3.4 billion.

The deposit volume in banks was €30.9 billion in July, an increase of €419 million from the previous month and €2.7 billion from the same period last year. Of this, €7.7 billion were term deposits by resident households and companies, with an annual growth rate of 57 percent. The volume of non-resident deposits grew by €352 million year-on-year and accounted for 14 percent of the total deposit balance.

The total asset volume of leasing companies in July was €4.0 billion, with an annual growth of 1.3 percent or €50 million.

