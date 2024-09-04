Viljandi residential development unearths previously unknown graveyard

The grave site in Viljandi.
Work on building new residences in the South Estonian town of Viljandi has led to the discovery of a hitherto unknown cemetery, which had not appeared in local records and which may contain up to 100 sets of human remains.

The grave site was found in Viljandi's Järveotsa neighborhood and experts say it likely dates back to the 18th or 19th century.

Thus far, 21 burial pits containing 30 skeletons have been unearthed (see gallery).

Martin Malve, a University of Tartu osteoarchaeologist, said the burial area is actually much larger than that.

"As things stand, based on the findings, including coffins and coffin nails, it seems more likely to be from the 19th century," he added.

"The likelihood is that local villagers were buried here. It appears to be a village cemetery, and so far we have found mostly the graves of minors: Children, adolescents, and infants, and also of some adults. Roughly half of the burials are minors, and the other half are adults," Malve added.

This could explain the scarcity of grave goods, though, a single Orthodox cross, fragments of textiles, and coffin decorations have been found.

Jaak Pihlak, historian and director at the Viljandi Museum, noted that there were no prior records or information suggesting a cemetery had ever existed at this location.

Despite this, he agreed that there could have been a village cemetery in the past.

"It is strange that there are no records or memories of this cemetery which have survived to the present day. But soon, we will learn who was buried here, when they were interred, and who they were," Pihlak said.

"Viljandi, in the medieval and late medieval periods, lay several kilometers away from here. Since locals would have needed a place to bury their dead, they likely established a cemetery here.," he added.

Some of the remains unearthed will be taken to the University of Tartu's archaeological laboratory where their age and gender will be determined, and efforts will be made to learn more about their diet and lifestyle.

The total estimated number of burial pits may be around 72, containing around 100 sets of remains, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

