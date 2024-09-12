Gallery: President of Estonia Alar Karis visits Ukraine

President Alar Karis arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning at the start of his visit to Ukraine. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Karis reaffirmed Estonia's continued support for Ukraine and stressed that Ukraine must become a member of NATO.

"Arrived in the great city of Kyiv. Looking forward to all the meetings & discussions," Karis wrote on social media on Thursday morning.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom and independence," he added.

The president also posted photos of his journey, posing for photos with members of the train's crew and looking out of the window.

"We have always supported the lifting of all restrictions on what weapons we give to Ukraine, as well as how far, and what Ukraine can attack with these weapons," Karis said. "Ukraine's accession to NATO would also be the greatest victory for all of us, as it would show the aggressor that we will not allow new buffer zones or zones of influence in Europe."

Karis said that Ukraine's future lies in NATO and that its path to membership of the alliance is irreversible. "The outcome of the Washington summit confirms that allied military assistance to Ukraine will continue and NATO's diplomatic presence in Kyiv will increase significantly," the presidential press service quoted Karis as saying.

Karis also spoke to Zelenskyy about the peace plan for Ukraine, which sets out a framework for a just and lasting peace. "For us, a just peace is based on the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, justice and the achievement of NATO and European Union membership," he said.

In addition to Ukraine's EU accession, they all discussed the implementation of various reforms during the meeting. Karis confirmed Estonia's continued commitment to the reconstruction of Ukraine. 

Energy security and Estonia's assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure were also on the agenda. "Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Estonia has sent various energy equipment to Ukraine with the help of the private sector, and this will continue," said President Karis.

At the end of the meeting, Karis was presented with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise I Degree, which was awarded to the President of Estonia on Ukrainian Independence Day for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening of interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the promotion of the Ukrainian state in the world.

The current trip is Karis' fourth official visit to Ukraine.

The first time Karis was in Kyiv was on February 22, 2022, just two days before the start of Russia's full-scale military invasion on 24 February. During that visit, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal in Kyiv. At a press conference, Karis reiterated Estonia's support for Ukraine in every possible way and called on Russia to stop its provocations.

Karis then visited Ukraine in April 2022, together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. At that time, the presidents of the four countries met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

