Tartu seeking Christmas tree

News
Christmas tree in Tartu.
Christmas tree in Tartu. Source: Ketlin Lääts
News

It's already that time of year again – Tartu City Government is seeking a Christmas tree for Town Hall Square.

The city is especially interested to hear from landowners who plan to fell large spruces soon. Its story and origin, as well as its appearance, are also valued.  

The ideal tree should be at least 15 meters tall and located in an area that is accessible for large machinery.

Trees can be offered from within a 100-kilometer radius of Tartu.

Submissions should be sent to the City Management Department of Tartu City Government by October 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:51

Narva becomes autumn capital

17:26

Gallery: Slackline world champion crosses Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

17:12

Müller: In future, the choice will continue to be between high taxes or cuts

17:00

Foreign ministry official: Middle East situation to get worse

16:25

Untold stories of Narva's pre-war residents on display in new exhibition

15:54

Tartu seeking Christmas tree

15:53

Minister wants Transport Administration to sit down with driving schools

15:44

Minister: Haapsalu railway must happen but funds not secured

15:21

Minister removes Agriculture and Food Board head from office

14:45

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:06

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced Updated

23.09

Estonia's incoming profit tax might be too much for small companies

14:45

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

23.09

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.09

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

23.09

Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo