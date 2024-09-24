Tartu seeking Christmas tree

It's already that time of year again – Tartu City Government is seeking a Christmas tree for Town Hall Square.

The city is especially interested to hear from landowners who plan to fell large spruces soon. Its story and origin, as well as its appearance, are also valued.

The ideal tree should be at least 15 meters tall and located in an area that is accessible for large machinery.

Trees can be offered from within a 100-kilometer radius of Tartu.

Submissions should be sent to the City Management Department of Tartu City Government by October 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!