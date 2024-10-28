X!

Former finance minister: EU budget changes may be counterproductive

News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus.
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's European Court of Auditors representative Keit Pentus-Rosimannus criticized plans to change the European Union's budget, arguing money may not be spent effectively.

Earlier this month German media reported the new European Commission plans to extensively reform the entire European Union budgeting process. It could become activity-based or expenditure-based, similar to Estonia's.

This means that each member state will only receive funds if the country agrees with the Commission on certain reforms that it must be achieved with this money. If the target is not achieved, the member state may have to give it back.

But Pentus-Rosimannus said there are several problems with the Commission's plan.

"The main problem is that the goals set on paper are often not well designed or clearly defined, so in the end, It is uncertain whether the funds will actually be used effectively to achieve positive outcomes," she said.

One example is the coronavirus recovery fund, the former finance minister said.

"One of the objectives of the recovery fund established to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis was to support the digitalization of the education system. This is very necessary, as digital readiness varies greatly across Europe. However, in several member states, the results were the opposite of what was intended. For instance, schools were provided with laptops, but it later turned out that these laptops were not compatible with the existing educational systems because they had restrictions that prevented the necessary software from being installed. As a result, a significant number of these relatively expensive laptops were left unused in school storage rooms.

"This is just one example, but it illustrates how something that appears convincing on paper may not work in real life," Pentus-Rosimannus explained.

The German outlet  Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the reform aims to make the process less bureaucratic.

Pentus-Rosimannus said the commission's goal is worthwhile, but may not work in practice.

"The goal is to achieve concrete, real-world results with taxpayer money, not just to spend it for the sake of spending. On paper, everything looks very promising. Unfortunately, in real life, the experience with the recovery fund has shown that the outcome can sometimes be a rather opaque structure. For instance, under the current funding system, there is not a clear overview of which areas are covered by multiple programs essentially funding the same thing. I think we no longer have a solid understanding of this, which partly explains the need for a thorough budget reset or review. Such a reassessment is certainly valuable work. However, it is essential that, in the process, we do not lose either transparency or the focus on achieving tangible results," she said.

The Ministry of Finance did not want to comment on the discussions because the plan is still at an early stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Rein Lang: Of freedom and ineptitude in Estonia

11:03

Tõnis Saarts: Economic growth and social justice in a frontline Estonia

10:28

Tallinn ring road's Kanama viaduct closed until spring

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09:25

Colonel: Russia exaggerating frontline gains in Ukraine

09:00

Constitutional law expert: Mentality control not part of a democratic society

08:35

SDE to withdraw plan tasking security services with vetting voters

08:08

Former finance minister: EU budget changes may be counterproductive

07:44

Foreign minister: 'Impossible' to consider Georgia's elections free and fair

27.10

Young fishing enthusiasts in Tartu learn something new on Fishing Day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

27.10

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

27.10

Estonia's parties say they're ready to slash MP expense allowances

27.10

Estonian Riigikogu committee on visit to South Korea, Taiwan

27.10

Estonian FM: People of Georgia must have right to vote freely and honestly

27.10

Gallery: Legendary Estonian punk band Vennaskond plays 40th birthday show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo