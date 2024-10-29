Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

Depending on the car model and battery capacity, charging an electric car in Estonia at a public charging station can cost several times more than in other European countries.

Data from the European Commission shows the price for charging a Nissan Leaf at public charging points to drive 100 kilometers varies across Europe. In Estonia, the price is approximately €11, €10 in Germany, €8 in France, and around €5 in Finland. Norway and Slovenia's prices are higher than Estonia's.

Prices are set by companies managing the charging infrastructure.

Enefit Volt has the largest public network in Estonia, with 221 chargers.

Viljar Kont, head of e-mobility for the Enefit Estonian market, said several factors are taken into account.

The first is the overall electricity price in Estonia, which is higher compared to Scandinavia. When considering market size and investment costs — such as connecting to the power grid, installation, and maintenance — the price at a public charging station can be more expensive than the market rate.

"We still have fewer electric cars compared to larger markets. With fewer consumers, the return on investment simply takes a bit longer. It's also worth considering the type of charging service offered: who provides 24/7 customer support? It's these aspects together that create a comprehensive service," he explained.

How does the price fit with Estonia's green goals?

In a written comment a Ministry of Climate spokesperson told ERR both the state and EU offer support for companies establishing charging infrastructure which helps operators to keep prices as low as possible.

There are also subsidies available for purchasing zero-emission vehicles.

Enefit's Kont said the final price at a charging station also depends on the car model and battery capacity.

"In our calculations, we've assumed that a vehicle consumes 20 kWh per 100 km. Given that the fast charger rate is currently €0.32 per kWh, including VAT, the cost comes to about six euros per 100 km," he said.

The ministry said the majority of electric vehicles are owned by private citizens who can charge their cars more cheaply at home.

A measure is now being made to create charging infrastructure in residential areas, which will open in 2025.

The price is also influenced by the cost of electricity, and the state is encouraging the development of renewable energy, the ministry said. By 2030, the goal is to produce 100 percent of the total annual consumption from renewable sources in Estonia.

