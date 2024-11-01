Andrus Ansip categorically rules out running for Estonian president in 2026

Former Estonian Prime Minister and European Commissioner Andrus Ansip (Reform) has ruled out running for the role of president in two years' time.

"No! It's a categorical no! I have heard the speculation, but I have been prime minister, the head of the executive in Estonia, for nine years. I have given my best, all I have to give. And I think that now it is time for younger people," 68-year-old Ansip said in an interview on "Vikerraadio."

"I am grateful to the Estonian people. For all these years – they have not been easy years, but I will definitely limit myself to this. It (running for president – ed.) is out of the question. The speculation can now be brough to an end," he added.

Ansip said he still keeps himself up to date with Estonian and world events, but for the time being prefers to be described as a grandfather in his prime.

Andrus Ansip has previously served as Prime Minister of Estonia, Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, Member of the Riigikogu, Commissioner of the European Commission, Member of the European Parliament, and Mayor of Tartu. From 2004 to 2014, he was chair of the Reform Party.

Estonia's next presidential elections are due to take place in 2026. Current president Alar Karis was elected 2021, with the presidential term of office lasting five years.

--

