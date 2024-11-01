X!

Andrus Ansip categorically rules out running for Estonian president in 2026

News
Andrus Ansip
Andrus Ansip Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former Estonian Prime Minister and European Commissioner Andrus Ansip (Reform) has ruled out running for the role of president in two years' time.

"No! It's a categorical no! I have heard the speculation, but I have been prime minister, the head of the executive in Estonia, for nine years. I have given my best, all I have to give. And I think that now it is time for younger people," 68-year-old Ansip said in an interview on "Vikerraadio."

"I am grateful to the Estonian people. For all these years – they have not been easy years, but I will definitely limit myself to this. It (running for president – ed.) is out of the question. The speculation can now be brough to an end," he added.

Ansip said he still keeps himself up to date with Estonian and world events, but for the time being prefers to be described as a grandfather in his prime.

Andrus Ansip has previously served as Prime Minister of Estonia, Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, Member of the Riigikogu, Commissioner of the European Commission, Member of the European Parliament, and Mayor of Tartu. From 2004 to 2014, he was chair of the Reform Party.

Estonia's next presidential elections are due to take place in 2026. Current president Alar Karis was elected 2021, with the presidential term of office lasting five years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Full Tallinn and Tartu program announced for Black Nights Film Festival

19:51

Estonian PM in Latvia: Rail Baltica must be completed by 2030

19:44

PPA chief responds to criticism: Cuts mean reorganizing work in all agencies Updated

19:39

Andrus Ansip categorically rules out running for Estonian president in 2026

18:30

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk fourth at World Cup in Singapore

17:46

Prisons deputy secretary general slams PPA for reduced cooperation

17:10

Gallery: Street artist Shepard Fairey opens new exhibition in Tallinn

16:32

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

15:34

Estonian people starting to overcome small nation complex

14:55

Economist: Rising car sales and declining retail sales are linked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:39

First snow falls in Narva

31.10

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

31.10

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

07:36

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

31.10

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo