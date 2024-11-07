X!

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

Estonia is implementing measures to mitigate the potential impact of offshore wind farms including buying new radars, officials from the Defense Forces and Ministry of Climate said.

The Swedish government said on Monday that it will no longer issue licenses for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms around its coast. The Swedish Armed Forces have said offshore wind disrupts sensors and radars, among other things, and thus damages the country's defense capabilities.

Estonia is not expecting to take the same measures.

Maj. Tõnis Pärn, commander of the Air Force's air surveillance division, told ERR: "To mitigate the potential impact caused by offshore wind farms, we are implementing various measures to ensure that our defense capability is not compromised. One such measure is the Kõpu radar station, and additional passive monitoring measures are also being introduced. Unfortunately, more detailed information cannot be disclosed."

Jaanus Uiga, deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources, said Estonia has already solved this problem by itself.

"New radar systems have been acquired to ensure defense capabilities remain intact, even with wind turbines both at sea and on land," he said.

The official said national defense restrictions will be eased this year in the northeast, in other areas across the mainland in 2025, and in the maritime areas of Western Estonia, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa in 2027.

"The completion of offshore wind farms in Estonia is planned for the end of 2033. The construction of wind farms requires the approval of the Ministry of Defense. In locations where the establishment of wind farms is not feasible from a national defense perspective, height restrictions will remain in place, and turbines cannot be built in those areas," the deputy secretary general said.

Defense Forces spokesman Martin Hiir said Uiga's comment is in line with the EDF's view.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

