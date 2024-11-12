Estonian court denies expulsion of prisoner to Russia, citing war in Ukraine

Tartu Circuit Court denied the expulsion of a Russian citizen from Kohtla-Järve, currently incarcerated at Viru Prison, to Russia, citing the potential danger that he could be sent to the front lines in Ukraine.

Arsen Esayan, 42, was convicted last year of physically abusing his domestic partner and causing them serious health damage, regional paper Põhjarannik wrote Tuesday (link in Estonian).

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed upon his release by expulsion from the country and a prohibition on entry, or re-entry ban.

Esayan recently filed a request with the court for early release and expulsion to Russia. The first-tier Viru County Court rejected his request over the summer, and the second-tier Tartu Circuit Court has now upheld this decision.

The circuit court found that, given that Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for over two years, they could not ignore either the possible danger to Esayan himself associated with his expulsion or the need to avoid contributing in any possible way to Russia's military capabilities.

In its preceding decision, the county court also noted that Esayan has outstanding debts exceeding €11,000, which would remain unpaid if he were to be expelled from the country. Furthermore, the objectives of his sentence remain unmet, as in the course of his imprisonment, he has not demonstrated an understanding of the unlawfulness of his actions or changed his attitude toward the legal order.

--

