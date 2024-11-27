Reform Party's Timo Suslov linked to nepotism claims over Keila board role

Reform Party Secretary-General and Riigikogu MP Timo Suslov faces allegations of nepotism in Keila over the appointment of his brother, Tanel Suslov, to a management role at the Keila Health Center (Keila tervisekeskus).

Keila health trails (Keila Terviserajad) manager Raido Notton has claimed the move was a move which effectively sidelined him after he did not bow to pressure from the party.

Things went a bit squirrely in the summer, Notton said, "when Timo Suslov wanted to employ his unemployed brother, Reform Party member Tanel Suslov, as a manager/board member at Keila Health Center, effectively making him my superior."

Raido Notton. Source: ERR/Kirke Ert

Timo Suslov, who was the health center's supervisory board chairman until Tanel's appointment, holds influential roles in Keila, including city council member, chair of AS Keila Vesi, and a member of the council's audit committee.

Notton claimed the reshuffle aimed to have Tanel take over his duties and leverage his position for political gain. "It felt like a clear political move," he said. He also criticized the timing of the appointment during budget cuts, arguing the center needed operational staff like a trail master. "Similar trails typically employ three staff to keep things functioning," he noted.

Notton has since resigned, citing disillusionment with political interference in his role. "Over the years, I have repeatedly been reprimanded for my social media posts, which were deemed inappropriate because they focused on my work but did not boost the powers that be," he wrote online. He said declining Timo Suslov's spring invitation to join the Reform Party marked a turning point, alleging, "I was pressured to join the Reform Party while going about my day-to-day job."

Mayor of Keila Enno Fels. Source: Keila city government.

Keila Mayor Enno Fels (Reform Party) dismissed the nepotism claims and defended Tanel's appointment, saying it was suggested by [municipal adviser] Jaanus Väljamäe, an apolitical liaison, and approved for Tanel's sports expertise and local knowledge. "The city proposed appointing Tanel Suslov as a board member to address expanded duties at the health center," Fels said. He expressed surprise at Notton's criticism and praised his work, calling for calm and unity.

However, councilor Keiu Valge (Sõbralik Keila) opposed the appointment, calling for the decision to be delayed until late August to meet the candidate. Notton also criticized the process, stating, "Reform Party-affiliated board members appointed Tanel Suslov without addressing objections or meeting him, despite claims an additional board member was unnecessary."

At an August 14 Keila Health Center supervisory board meeting, Timo Suslov's resignation (effective August 6) was confirmed, and Tanel's hiring was approved. Ivar Krustok was unanimously elected as the new supervisory board chairman.

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Responding to the allegations, Timo Suslov told Delfi that he extended a one-time invitation to Notton to join the Reform Party in the spring but had not reiterated it. He declined further comment to ERR, adding he was unaware of other parties' approaches to Notton except Eesti 200.

This controversy comes as local elections approach next year. It follows other political tensions, including the collapse of the Reform Party-Sõbralik Keila coalition in September.

Notton observed, "A visceral pressure to act favorably toward politicians."

Mayor Fels stressed a commitment to boosting physical activity in Keila and spearheading health center investments.

