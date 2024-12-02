Growing alcohol consumption among women worrying health promoters

According to statistics, each adult consumes an average of 11 liters of pure alcohol per year. This equates to half a liter of vodka or two and a half bottles of wine per week. Health advocates are increasingly concerned about the growing prevalence of excessive drinking among women.

Sirje, a former pharmacist, is seeking help at the Village of Hope (Lootuse Küla) for the second time. "This is my last chance," she said, recalling a past attempt to end her life. Her journey to recovery began with a seemingly harmless habit: a pre-bedtime beer or cider to ensure a good night's sleep. As a pharmacist, she avoided sleeping pills, knowing the potential for dependency.

"The first five years, I only drank at home in the evenings," Sirje explained. "Then it extended to weekends. It would start with a morning trip to buy groceries, and I'd pick up some alcohol. Cleaning the house or making pancakes for the kids became more enjoyable, and drinking on weekends turned into a habit. Over time, the quantities increased."

Sirje's story reflects a broader issue in Estonia: alcohol is easily accessible, making it hard for those struggling with dependency to resist temptation. Even simple grocery runs often led her to leave the store with beer.

A common misconception is that mothers struggling with alcohol addiction do not care about their children. However, Sirje emphasizes that addiction often overpowers their best intentions.

"When I embarrassed myself at my son's graduation – falling before I even made it to the hall – I remember his words: 'Mom, if I were sitting on one chair and alcohol was on another, you'd choose alcohol.' As painful as it was to hear, it was harder to bear the guilt sober. That guilt pushed me back into drinking to escape the overwhelming shame."

Psychologist Jane Alop from the North Estonia Medical Center explains that addiction often becomes evident to others before the individual acknowledges the problem. "Family or friends may notice and comment, but the person insists they're fine because they believe they can manage," Alop said.

When discussing treatment, Alop points out the difficulty of convincing someone in denial. "It can feel like throwing peas at a wall. You need evidence to show them how the problem affects their life and relationships."

Alcohol use disorder is a brain disease, Alop says, rooted in thought patterns and behaviors. While medications are available to treat alcoholism in Estonia, they often require strong motivation from the patient to be effective.

Despite a slight decline in alcohol consumption overall, nearly 20 percent of Estonians aged 18-64 still drink excessively. While younger men are consuming less alcohol, women's drinking habits have worsened. According to the Health Development Institute's (TAI) annual report, excessive drinking among women aged 24 and younger increased from 16 percent in 2012 to over 18 percent in 2022. Among women aged 45-54, the figure rose from 8 percent to 12 percent over the same period, with pre-retirement age women seeing an increase from 6 percent to 10 percent.

Regular wine consumption has been identified as a significant factor. In 2012, 5 percent of women reported drinking wine weekly; by 2022, that figure had doubled. Wine remains the only type of alcohol whose consumption is steadily rising, a trend attributed to targeted marketing campaigns.

"This is a broader issue seen across the European Union and the U.S., where 'wine culture' has been marketed heavily toward women," said Anneli Sammel, head of the Health Development Institute's substance abuse department.

Social norms have also shifted. "With summer comes vacation photos on social media showing glasses of wine. While it seems harmless, it reinforces the idea that relaxation and enjoyment must involve alcohol," Sammel noted.

Alcohol consumption in Estonia

The Ministry of Social Affairs recently announced a plan to reduce alcohol consumption, including shortening sales hours and linking excise duties to inflation. Estonia has previously introduced measures such as banning alcohol sales between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. in 2008 and increasing excise taxes by 20 percent. These steps initially led to a decline in consumption.

However, more recent policies have produced mixed results. Advertising restrictions and placing alcohol in less prominent store locations were implemented in 2018, but consumption unexpectedly rose after excise duties were cut by 25 percent in 2019, making alcohol cheaper.

As a result, Estonia's per capita alcohol consumption now stands at 11 liters annually – significantly down from the 14.8 liters in 2007 but still far from ideal. Health advocates continue to push for more comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of addiction and its increasing prevalence among women.

