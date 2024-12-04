X!

Estonia's manufacturing output rises after 2.5 year decline

Industry (Photo is illustrative).
Industry (Photo is illustrative). Source: Jevgenia Parv/Jõhvi Municipality Government
Manufacturing output rose on year in October for the first time in 2.5 years, data from Statistics shows. In October 2024, the total production of industrial enterprises at constant prices was the same as in October last year.

Among the three industrial sectors, output increased by 0.8 percent in manufacturing but decreased by 2.8 percent in mining and by 7.4 percent in electricity production.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that, in October, the volume of production in manufacturing increased slightly after a long period of decline.

"Manufacturing output had fallen for nearly 2.5 years but now grew by 0.8 percent compared with October 2023," she explained.

In October, the volume of industrial production increased in almost half of manufacturing activities.

Looking at the larger industries, output increased in the manufacture of food products (6.4 percent), fabricated metal products (3.8 percent), electrical equipment (9.9 percent), and building materials (8 percent). 

Among the major industries, there was a decrease in output in the manufacture of wood (4.1 percent), computers and electronic products (7.4 percent), and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (3.2 percent).

In October 2024, 67.7 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with October 2023, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 1.9 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 3.5 percent, while export sales grew by 5 percent.

In October compared with September, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production and the production of manufacturing both increased by 1.5 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 20.6 percent and the production of heat decreased by 14.4 percent in October.

Editor: Helen Wright

