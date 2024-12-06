X!

Tallinna Vesi to hike prices next year

The capital's water company Tallinna Vesi has submitted a request to the Competition Authority to raise water prices for private customers next year, which would result in an additional monthly cost of nearly €3 for the average household. Meanwhile, prices for business customers are set to decrease.

If approved by the Competition Authority, water service prices in Tallinn will increase by an average of 8 percent in 2025. For private customers, this means the cost of one cubic meter of water will rise to €2.11.

According to Tallinna Vesi CFO Taavi Gröön, the price adjustment stems from the need for investments and a legal requirement to gradually harmonize water service prices for households and businesses. A law that came into force in 2023 mandates that pricing principles for different customer groups must be unified by July 2026 at the latest.

Additionally, the company stated that the proposed price adjustment for 2025 is driven by the need for investments. "The price request takes into account the planned investments for 2025, which are necessary to maintain the quality of water and wastewater services, protect the environment and ensure the continuity of operations as a provider of essential services," Gröön explained.

Tallinna Vesi is Estonia's largest water company, serving more than 25,000 household and business customers and over 500,000 end users in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

