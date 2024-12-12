X!

Riigikogu passes law banning solarium, tattoo parlor services to minors

Solariums in Estonia will be forbidden to serve minors under the new law.
Solariums in Estonia will be forbidden to serve minors under the new law. Source: acquain.it
The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed a new public health law which will ban solarium and tattoo services to minors and also lay the groundwork for addressing pseudoscience and misinformation in the health and wellbeing arena.

The Ministry of Social Affairs said that the law aims to better protect public health and promote longer, healthier lives.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said: "It is important that we do not deal with problems only after they have arisen but ensure they are prevented from the outset."

She added a particularly alarming statistic: "In Estonia, nearly 40 percent of all deaths are related to risky behaviors, meaning they are preventable."

The new law introduces regulations on products and services which directly endanger health, such as solarium use, linked to an increased risk of melanoma if over-used and particularly if started at a young age.

As in many other places, tattoo parlors in Estonia are numerous, but the practice of getting a tattoo also carries health risks, mainly due to the dyes used.

Under the new law, both solarium and tattoo services would be confined to adults, i.e., over-18s.

Another noteworthy provision in the law is its approach to tackling pseudoscience and the spread of related misinformation.

"For the first time, this establishes a basis to intervene in pseudoscience and the spread of related misinformation," the Ministry of Social Affairs outlined.

The law also sets health-promoting requirements for school meals, which will be determined by school principals in line with guidelines from the Health Development Institute (TAI).

The law will come into force on September 1, 2025. It replaces an act which has been in force since 1995.

Pseudoscience refers to beliefs, practices, or claims which are presented as scientific but arguably lack empirical evidence, reliable methodology, or scientific validation. These include flat earth theories, geoglyphology and ley lines, while in the healthcare sector specifically, the promotion of Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) as a cure-all for a wide range of often serious health issues has attracted controversy due to not only a lack of effectiveness but also severe risks its use reportedly carries with it too.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

