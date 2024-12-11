X!

Riigikogu passes state budget for 2025

News
The 2025 State Budget Act.
The 2025 State Budget Act. Source: Finance Committee of the Riigikogu
News

On Wednesday, December 11, the Riigikogu passed the State Budget for 2025 Act. The act outlines revenues of €17.7 billion in and €18.2 billion in expenditures.

On Wednesday, 56 Riigikogu MPS voted in favor and 29 against passing the State Budget for 2025 Act, which was initiated by the government.

Compared to 2024's budget, revenues are set to grow by €0.9 billion or 5.8 percent and expenditure by €0.7 billion or 3.9 percent. The budget foresees €1.9 billion in investments and investment grants.

Military defense expenditure will be 3.3 percent of Estonia's GDP. Investments are planned for the defense industry, ICT, the construction of Rail Baltica, roadworks, supporting the renovation of buildings, promoting the introduction of renewable energy, and renovating the Art Hall and the National Library.

There are also increases to the average old-age pension, the allowances for children and working-age people with a profound disability, as well as continued financing for the transition to Estonian-language education.

According to the act, the tax burden in 2025 will be 35.8 percent of GDP. The general government deficit remains at three percent of GDP, which fulfils the Maastricht budget balance rule.

According to a press release. with the State Budget for 2025 Act, the Estonian government has set the goals of assuring the security of the people and the country, cleaning up public finances, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

"The key issue for the state budget is always its affordability and here the picture is still not good. We have managed to improve it by two percent of GDP compared to the spring forecast, but the bad starting point and the security situation made it difficult to get this budget together, and serious effort is inevitable in the coming years," said Estonian Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reaches world short course swimming final in Budapest

19:50

Riigikogu passes state budget for 2025

19:41

Gallery: President Alar Karis sends 1,800 Christmas greeting cards

19:25

New public toilet installed at Toompea

19:00

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

18:22

Gallery: New book about Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit launched in Tallinn

17:42

New photo and video exhibition about Ingrian history opens in Tallinn

16:41

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025 Updated

16:10

EDF chief: The Ukrainians have reason to be disappointed with the West

15:58

University of Tartu falls to Warsaw Dziki in North European Basketball League

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08:08

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

10.12

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

10.12

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

10.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

10.12

Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo