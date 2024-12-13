Employers: Estonia must not agree to climate targets even conditionally

Estonian employers' and industrial organizations believe that Estonia should not conditionally agree to the climate targets proposed by the European Commission for 2040 until they have been thoroughly discussed with stakeholders and the potential impacts on Estonia's economy and society are fully understood.

The European Commission has proposed that the European Union reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.

In a letter to the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee (ELAK), Hando Sutter, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, Kerli Ats, head of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, and Mait Palts, head of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged careful consideration of what new obligations a 90 percent emissions target would impose on Estonia. They also emphasized the importance of the wording in Estonia's position to the European Commission and how Estonia should represent its interests during negotiations.

In their appeal to ELAK, which is set to discuss the issue on Friday, the employers called attention to the current phrasing of the government's position, which implies conditional agreement with the EU's target.

"We stress that Estonia's position must prioritize its own interests and revise the wording as follows: 'Estonia cannot agree to the proposed target until the necessary preconditions are met.' We emphasize that Estonia cannot agree, not even conditionally, to a decision whose consequences are unknown and which has not been thoroughly discussed with all relevant stakeholders," wrote Sutter, Ats and Palts.

According to the employers, Estonia should not agree to the target proposed by the European Commission until sufficient social and economic impact analyses – both with and without carbon removal technologies – are conducted, discussed with business sectors and the effects of the new regulatory framework on Estonia's economy and society are understood.

"Only then can we decide whether Estonia can support this target," the business leaders noted, adding that the process of setting and achieving climate targets must be linked to a strategy for strengthening economic competitiveness.

"The goal of the European Green Deal is to combat climate change while simultaneously enhancing economic competitiveness. For Estonia, this necessitates ensuring access to competitively priced renewable energy and developing new low-carbon solutions. Without these preconditions, meeting ambitious climate targets threatens the sustainability of Estonia's business environment and economy."

On Friday at 9 a.m., the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee will hold a session, which will include climate minister Yoko Alender (Reform) presenting Estonia's position on the EU's 2040 climate target.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!