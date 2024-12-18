X!

Estonia planning to make all one-year master's programs paid

The Ministry of Education and Research plans to bring more private funding into higher education by introducing tuition fees for one-year master's degree programs. For the state, the financial benefit is secondary to encouraging students to make more informed choices.

The University of Tartu offers around ten one-year master's degree programs, some in English and others in Estonian. The proposed changes would mean that tuition fees would apply to all these programs. Aune Valk, vice-rector for academic affairs at the University of Tartu, considers the plan reasonable.

"Currently, any Estonian-language program intended to be part-time and tuition-based requires specific exceptions through agreements. We've already been running one-year programs, primarily designed for adults looking to either expand or enhance their existing competencies, often as a second master's degree. These programs are also open to bachelor's degree holders with three to five years of work experience," Valk explained.

Hendrik Voll, vice-rector for academic affairs at TalTech, also supports the proposed changes.

"Universities have been operating for the past few years with the understanding that this possibility – charging tuition fees for Estonian-language programs – would eventually arise. It's positive that developments have now progressed to the point where this opportunity will hopefully become available in the near future," said Voll.

Kristi Raudmäe, head of the higher education division at the Ministry of Education and Research, noted that one concern raised during discussions was that universities might create more one-year master's degree programs solely because tuition fees could be charged for them.

"Under the principles agreed upon through the Bologna Process, master's degree programs should generally consist of five years of study – typically a three-year bachelor's program followed by a two-year master's program. Any other options are considered exceptions or additional opportunities aimed at providing flexibility," Raudmäe clarified.

Another proposed change would affect doctoral studies, allowing universities to charge tuition fees for students coming from outside the European Union. According to Raudmäe and Aune Valk, such cases would remain rare.

Valk recalled a past instance involving Sweden's efforts to support the development of Vietnam's medical system. "There were individuals willing to come here for doctoral studies and pay for it, but we couldn't accept the money. I believe this kind of rare situation could be addressed in the future," Valk said.

Raudmäe emphasized that the proposed changes are not expected to bring significant financial gains to the higher education sector.

"While there is an aspect of generating additional funding, the primary goal is to increase individual responsibility, encouraging people to make more informed choices. This, in turn, could reduce dropout rates or ensure that study places are reserved for those entering higher education for the first time," she explained.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

