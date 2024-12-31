X!

Lifestyle coach: The ideal New Year's resolution offers a sense of accomplishment

Gym equipment.
Gym equipment. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Year's resolutions are easier when they are realistic, says lifestyle coach Britt Normet. She advises people to set micro-goals rather than grand ambitions and to create a supportive environment.

"It is wonderful that people want to make changes in their lives. As a Pilates instructor and advocate for healthy living, I have always aimed to help people create those changes and support them because it's not always easy, especially for women," Normet told "Vikerraadio."

She stressed the importance of setting realistic goals. "The main reason most people fail at New Year's resolutions is that they are too unrealistic. Set a micro-goal," Normet advised.

Instead of resolving to lose 30 kilos all at once, for example, promise yourself to do 10 squats every day or take the stairs at work. "Micro-goals create opportunities to experience success."

Normet encourages people to take advantage of the momentum of the New Year.

Britt Normet Source: ERR/ Kirke Ert

"Another thing that helps with fulfilling resolutions is creating an environment that supports your goals. Do not buy candy for the house. Surround yourself with people who support your objectives rather than mock them."

Women often struggle to maintain self-care discipline because other concerns seem more pressing.

"If a child gets sick, we might skip a workout. That is very maternal and very feminine, but ultimately, we as women also need to take care of our own health. It is important to find support from someone who values you, even when you are struggling to value yourself," she said.

Normet also suggests sharing New Year's resolutions aloud with others or even posting them on social media to help stay accountable.

"I promise to learn to rest better in the coming year, so my health can hold up better," Normet said, sharing her own resolution.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: Vikerhommik, interview by Anu Välba

