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Estonian cleaner offers fresh start to people struggling at home

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Cleaning service provider Signed-Johanna Hecht.
Cleaning service provider Signed-Johanna Hecht. Source: Liis Seljamaa/ERR
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Estonian cleaner Signed-Johanna Hecht is helping clients regain control of homes that became difficult to manage, often due to depression, ADHD or other mental health issues.

Hecht said that her work isn't merely a cleaning service. Her clients are people whose homes have been overwhelmed by clutter and helps them tackle it together.

"Sometimes you don't need to hire a dedicated cleaning service," she said. "What you really need is someone to just come, support you and say, 'I'm here. Let's do this together.'"

Hecht first cleaned and organized homes belonging to friends and acquaintances. Her work has since expanded under the name "Uus algus kodule" ("Fresh Start for the Home"), which she also shares on social media.

Her first video on Facebook drew more than 120,000 views in less than a week, catching her off-guard. Hecht said it was difficult to put into words "how we went from zero to this in just a few days, or what all of that means to me."

Sharing cleaning projects online is nothing new, with cleaning and organizing content drawing millions of views online worldwide, but Hecht said she always discusses with each client beforehand what, if anything, they are comfortable with her sharing.

'I know what it's like'

"I know very well what it feels like to be locked inside your own body and unable to move in any direction," Hecht said, adding that sometimes people just need someone to help them get started.

A client getting their home in order can itself bring relief. But while she doesn't see it as her job to tell clients where to seek professional help, if Hecht believes someone needs more support, she will ask whether she can help them find it.

She has also encountered skepticism from people who argue that homes like this will soon end up just as cluttered again as before she steps in. Hecht admitted that does happen in some cases, but added that that isn't the norm in her experience.

"Most people's homes remain tidy once they've been thoroughly organized," the support cleaner said, adding that if a home does get dirty or severely cluttered again, that can signal that a deeper issue needs attention.

'Offer to help' overwhelmed loved ones

For Hecht, however, the biggest reward is seeing the weight lift from her client's shoulders.

"Your chest feels lighter, and you feel content — both me as the cleaner and my clients," she added.

Hecht stressed that everyone wants a clean and welcoming home, and urged people to speak up or step in if they notice someone struggling to manage theirs.

"Talk to the person who needs help," she said. "Offer to help yourself, or help them find someone who can."

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Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

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