Estonian writer August Gailit's remains reburied in Tallinn cemetery

The remains of Estonian writer August Gailit, who died in Sweden in 1960, were laid to rest at Tallinn's Forest Cemetery on Thursday. A family spokesperson said the writer and his wife's greatest wish had been to be buried in the soil of their homeland.

At the request of the Gailit's grandchildren, who are living in Sweden, the urns of August and Elvy Gailit were buried in Tallinn's Forest Cemetery, in a new section dedicated to Estonian writers. Along with the ashes, a historical memorial stone to August Gailit, made by the sculptor Heino Raudsepp, was also brought to the cemetery. The stone was co-created by artist Eduard Ole.

"It may have been last spring, when I was talking to August Gailit's granddaughters and they had the idea that Estonia would be a much better place for August and Elvy's final resting place, because there are many more people here who know August and respect his work. After that, we quietly started to work on it," said family spokesperson Ingrid Kormašov.

According to Kormašov, process of reburial was easier than had been feared.

"In Sweden, his granddaughters Eva Lindström and Anne Gailit were active, and I tried to help from Estonia. To be honest, Gailit's name opened all the doors and it was very nice to feel all the time that he is still very important for Estonians," Kormašov said.

"August's and Elvy's greatest wish was to return to their homeland, to the soil of their homeland. In that sense, it is a very good feeling now that this wish has been fulfilled," said Kormašov.

Gailit was born on January 9, 1891, near Sangaste Manor in south Estonia. In the fall of 1944 during World War Two, he fled to Sweden with his family.

He died on November 5, 1960, and his cremated remains were buried at Örebro Northern Cemetery. The remains of his wife, Elvy Gailit, a former operetta soloist at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu, were later interred at the same location.

A commemorative event titled "Mr. Ge Comes Home" took place on Thursday, January 9, at 3 p.m. in the Black Hall of the Estonian Writers' Union. August Gailit's relatives from both Estonia and Sweden were present at the event.

---

