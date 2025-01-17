X!

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

An EDF exercise will take place in Tallinn from January 20-24, 2025.
The Estonian Defense Forces will conduct an exercise in Tallinn from Monday-Friday (January 20–24) aimed at preparing soldiers for participation in international missions. The exercise should not disrupt residents' daily lives.

The drills will take place in the Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn districts, where residents may notice an increased presence of military vehicles and soldiers during this period.

The exercise focuses on procedures essential for the successful execution of personal protection operations.

One of the primary tasks on missions, such as in Iraq, is to ensure the safe movement, task completion, and secure return of the protected individual.

Training in various environments, including urban settings, helps soldiers develop the skills needed to operate effectively in challenging situations among civilians and built-up areas.

The exercise will involve the use of imitation equipment and the participation of United States Black Hawk helicopters.

The event is organized to minimize any impact on daily life.

Residents are asked to remain calm and be mindful of the increased presence of Defense Forces on Tallinn's streets during the exercise. 

Editor: Helen Wright

