Estonian FM, US secretary of state's call postponed due to calendar conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) postponed a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio because the ministers could not agree on a mutually suitable time.

Last Friday, Rubio held phone calls with Tsahkna counterparts, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Questions were asked in the media about why the secretary of state had not spoken to the Estonian minister.

"A phone call between Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio was scheduled for last Friday, but it was canceled at the last minute due to an unexpected scheduling conflict. The call is planned for the coming days," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu on Monday.

Rubio also spoke by phone last week with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tsahkna: Rubio's clear positions basis for successful cooperation

Last week, Tsahkna after President Donald Trump's inauguration said he was looking forward to "close cooperation" with his U.S. counterpart.

"I met Mr Rubio when I was serving as defense minister [2016-2017] and I am convinced we will have a good relationship bilaterally and as NATO Allies. Mr Rubio is an experienced politician who has clearly expressed his foreign policy positions," he said in a statement.

The minister said Europe and the USA largely have the same values, views, and strategic goals: "History has shown repeatedly that we are most successful when facing shared challenges together."

"Estonia is ready to work comprehensively towards meeting the current challenges of Europe and the USA together," Tsahkna said.

He said the most serious shared concern is the increasingly strategic cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

"I believe the existing strong alliance between the United States and Estonia is the basis for very close and successful cooperation with the new US administration," the statement said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!