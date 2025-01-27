X!

Estonian FM, US secretary of state's call postponed due to calendar conflict

News
Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna at a joint press conference in Tallinn on November 26, 2024.
Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna at a joint press conference in Tallinn on November 26, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) postponed a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio because the ministers could not agree on a mutually suitable time.

Last Friday, Rubio held phone calls with Tsahkna counterparts, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Questions were asked in the media about why the secretary of state had not spoken to the Estonian minister.

"A phone call between Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio was scheduled for last Friday, but it was canceled at the last minute due to an unexpected scheduling conflict. The call is planned for the coming days," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu on Monday.

Rubio also spoke by phone last week with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tsahkna: Rubio's clear positions basis for successful cooperation

Last week, Tsahkna after President Donald Trump's inauguration said he was looking forward to "close cooperation" with his U.S. counterpart.

"I met Mr Rubio when I was serving as defense minister [2016-2017] and I am convinced we will have a good relationship bilaterally and as NATO Allies. Mr Rubio is an experienced politician who has clearly expressed his foreign policy positions," he said in a statement.

The minister said Europe and the USA largely have the same values, views, and strategic goals: "History has shown repeatedly that we are most successful when facing shared challenges together."

"Estonia is ready to work comprehensively towards meeting the current challenges of Europe and the USA together," Tsahkna said.

He said the most serious shared concern is the increasingly strategic cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

"I believe the existing strong alliance between the United States and Estonia is the basis for very close and successful cooperation with the new US administration," the statement said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo