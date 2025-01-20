Estonian president, foreign minister congratulate Donald Trump on taking office

President Alar Karis and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th president of the United States.

In his message, Karis emphasized the close cooperation between Estonia and the United States and the need to continue joint efforts to ensure security and promote democratic values.

"Estonia has always greatly valued its close relations with the United States," said the head of state.

He recognized Trump's contribution to strengthening NATO during his first term and stressed Estonia's continued commitment to collective defense.

"The credibility of NATO relies on deterrence, which requires the strong commitment of every member state. As a neighbor of Russia, Estonia takes its defense seriously. In the coming years, Estonia will spend nearly 4 percent of its GDP on national defense, with a significant portion allocated to purchasing new equipment and ammunition from the United States," he said in a statement.

Karis also addressed shared security threats, including Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. He stressed the importance of acting together to support Ukraine and counter global threats.

"Russia continues to pose a significant threat to Estonia, the United States, and all our allies in the free world. Russia's aggression in Ukraine persists with the support of North Korea and Iran. Russia will not stop unless it is stopped. Until then, it will continue its attempts to divide us and rewrite international security rules. We share a common goal – to safeguard world peace and help Ukraine push back against Russia," President Karis stated.

He also invited Trump to visit Estonia and expressed hope for further strengthening the cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) also sent his congratulations to to the new president.

"Estonia values the US as a key NATO ally dedicated to our shared security," he wrote on social media. "Look forward to enhancing bilateral ties and good cooperation between Europe and the US. Together, we remain committed to securing lasting peace for Ukraine."

Michal also thanked former President Joe Biden for his leadership earlier in the day.

:Your strong contribution to bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities and the steps we've taken together as allies to ensure the security of Europe were vital. Our transatlantic partnership has become even closer over these challenging years," he said.

Tsahkna also welcomed Trump and Vice-President JD Vance into office. "Estonia is ready to further build on our transatlantic bond & make both the U.S. & Europe stronger & more prosperous," he wrote on social media.

