Prime minister discusses cooperation, NATO, and Ukraine in call with Donald Trump

Estonian and U.S. flags.
Estonian and U.S. flags. Source: Jürgen Randma
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Tuesday had a telephone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss bilateral relations, support for Ukraine and developing NATO's defense capabilities.

Michal congratulated Trump on winning the presidential election earlier this month.

He said Estonia is a committed transatlantic ally the U.S. can rely on.

During the call, the prime minister stressed the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine in achieving lasting and just peace.

"Putin has not changed his objectives during the war. He still aims to conquer all of Ukraine and fundamentally alter Europe's security architecture. The only path to enduring peace is to remain united and continue supporting Ukraine until victory," Michal told Trump.

He also emphasized Estonia's support for strengthening NATO's defense capabilities and increasing defense investments across Europe.

"Given the heightened threat from Russia, NATO's two-percent defense spending goal is no longer sufficient. At the latest, next year's NATO summit in The Hague must agree on a new collective defense spending target," he said.

This year, Estonia has allocated 3.4 percent of its GDP to defense spending.

American troops are also present in Estonia. A battalion is based in Võru, south Estonia, and an American HIMARS battery is situated in Tapa to help develop long-range firepower. 

Trump will take over as president from Joe Biden in January.

Kristen Michal Source: Stenbocki maja

Editor: Helen Wright

