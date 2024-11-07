Foreign ministry official: Trump expects Europe to contribute more to security

Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show that Donald Trump would still demand Europe increase its security contributions during a new term, but Vladimir Putin is the only one who can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

"I believe, broadly speaking, that Trump is still the same Trump. Over the four years he was not president, he consistently talked about what he wanted to do. These are consistent messages and now he is starting again with renewed energy," Vseviov said.

"When he entered federal politics eight years ago, he was entirely new, a fresh arrival. Now he has four years of presidential experience under his belt and many of the people around him back then, many of whom hope to secure positions again, also have experience now. So, I think he will start off more energetically, more quickly and more decisively. Of course, what a president does is influenced by what is happening in the world. The world has changed quite a bit compared to eight years ago. Somehow, those two elements – the reality and his ambitions for shaping that reality – will have to come together," Vseviov stated.

According to Vseviov, changes in foreign policy can be expected compared to the current administration.

"There is not the slightest doubt about that. Changes in tone, priorities and possibly even certain policies. But for us, much remains the same. The fundamental factors underpinning Estonia's security and security policy are unchanged and still mainly focus on achieving a fair and lasting peace in Europe," Vseviov said.

"Putin has not changed his goals and neither have we. To achieve a fair and lasting peace, transatlantic cooperation is necessary, as is supporting Ukraine and increasing the cost of aggression. We aim to continue all of this, whether the American president is a Democrat or a Republican," Vseviov said.

Vseviov also commented on Trump's campaign promise that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours upon taking office. "The war can be ended in 24 hours by Vladimir Putin, if he withdraws his forces from Ukraine and returns to the borders that are internationally recognized as belonging to Russia. I don't believe anyone else could end it in 24 hours," Vseviov said.

"I think it is not that simple. I believe no American president wants to be seen as losing wars. I am certain that Donald Trump also wants to be perceived as a winner. It is clear that he wants to see Europe bearing a greater burden, both for this war and for its own security. But what practical policies and specific steps he will take, we will see," Vseviov stated.

According to Vseviov, Europe is moving in the right direction, but steps to enhance its security need to be taken more quickly.

When asked by host Liisu Lass how likely it is that Trump would engage in bargaining, suggesting that if European countries do not contribute more to security, the U.S. might reduce its presence in the region, Vseviov replied: "This is neither a new message nor one we have invented. It came from him during his first presidential term and now again during his campaign. This is not a threat. And it is not something unique to Trump. Every American president in recent decades has spoken about Europe's need to carry a fair and equal share of the burden. So, there is nothing new here. Trump states it in his characteristically straightforward style."

"But I am tired of hearing talk about how Europe needs to wake up, that this is some kind of wake-up call and that we must now only come to understand. We should have understood this long ago. And I think many already have, if you look at Europe's defense spending today compared to four or five years ago. The change has been significant. But, as in other areas, the direction is right, but the pace is wrong. We need to act faster. And there is no need to convince Estonia. Europe must be able to stand on its own two feet, both in terms of its security and the realization of its geopolitical interests, including in trade and the economy," Vseviov said.

Vseviov added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already initiated contact with a potential Trump team.

Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20.

