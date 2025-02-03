Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia

Two people were killed on Sunday evening after an Estonian passenger coach belonging to Lux Express and a snowplow collided in Russia.

Lux Express board member Ingmar Roos said the accident occurred 15 kilometers from the Russian border city Ivangorod in the direction of St. Petersburg.

"According to preliminary information, the bus collided with a snowplow. There is currently no official information about the causes of the accident," he said.

The coach departed from Tallinn at 2:30 p.m. and was traveling to St. Petersburg.

There were 22 passengers and the bus driver on board at the time of the accident. Among them were three Estonians, 16 Russians, two Germans, one Moldovan and one Polish citizen.

The nationalities of the two passengers who died are unknown.

Thirteen people were taken to Kingisepp Hospital, including 11 passengers, as well as the bus driver and the driver of the snowplow.

One of the passengers told the publication Fontanka that the accident happened suddenly, with no braking or warning signals preceding the collision.

According to an eyewitness, the bus driver had to be cut out of the cabin.

Video and photographs taken by emergency services in the Leningrad oblast show the snowplow driver's cabin was severely damaged, and rescuers cut the driver out of the wreckage.

The eyewitness also said there were two children on the bus. One appeared to be unharmed, while the other was taken to hospital unconscious.

