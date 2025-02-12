X!

Estonian citizen injured in Lux Express bus crash dies in hospital

News
A Lux Express bus collided with a snowplow in Russia, killing two passenger, on February 2, 2025.
News

An Estonian citizen has died of their injuries after a collision between a Lux Express coach and a snowplow in Russia earlier this month.

Thirty-seven-year-old Aleksei, passed away in the hospital last weekend, newspaper Õhtuleht reported.

The bus was carrying 22 passengers and the driver on February 3 when the crash occurred. Among them were two Estonians, 16 Russians, two Germans, one Moldovan, and a Polish citizen.

Initial reports said two passengers were killed in the crash and 13 people were taken to hospital.

The bus was traveling from Tallinn-St. Petersburg and the collision took place 15 kilometers from the Russian border city Ivangorod.

At the time, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one of the Estonians was being treated in hospital and there was no information about the other.

Read more in Õhtulet.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Õhtuleht

