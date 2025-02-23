X!

Independence Day starts with flag raising ceremony at 7.32 a.m.

The Estonian flag was raised at Pikk Hermann at Toompea at 7.32 a.m. on February 24, 2022.
Monday (February 24) is Independence Day and the day starts with the traditional flag-raising ceremony at Toompea which will take place at 7:32 a.m., while the national anthem is played.

The event takes place in the Governor's Garden and who want to watch the ceremony can do so from the surrounding area. The flag is raised at sunrise.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will deliver a speech at the ceremony. Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing. Erling Eding, Student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, President Kersti Kaljulaid, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, members of the Riigikogu and the Government, representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, the Estonian Flag Association and the leadership of the Defence Forces and the Defence League have been invited to the ceremony.

The flag guards of academic associations, patriotic organisations and schools will attend the ceremony in the Governor's Garden.

The united male choir of the Estonian Male Choir Association, boys choir and preparatory choir (Juhanid) of the Estonian National Opera, and Tallinn Police Orchestra will perform "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp; conductor Indrek Vijard), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp; conductor Kuldar Schüts), "Jää vabaks, Eesti meri" ("Stay Free, Estonian Sea!", by Viktor Konstantin Oxford; conductor Martin Einmann), and "Kodumaa" ("Homeland", music by Raimond Kull, words by Mihkel Veske; conductor Riivo Jõgi).

The ceremony will end at around 8.05 a.m.

At 12 noon the Estonian Defense Forces parade will take place in Kesklinn and on Freedom Square.

Public transport will be disrupted from Sunday night until Monday evening.

Live coverage of the ceremony with sign language interpretation will be provided by ETV and ETV2. The ceremony will also be broadcast by ETV+ and Vikerraadio.

